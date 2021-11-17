ST. CLAIR - Thomas Walter Robinson, age 78, of St. Clair community of Rogersville, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021 at Ballad Holston Valley Medical Center after a period of declining health.
Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or ALSAC/ St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
