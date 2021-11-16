ST. CLAIR - Thomas Walter Robinson, age 78, of St. Clair community of Rogersville, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021 at Ballad Holston Valley Medical Center after a period of declining health. Thomas retired from the Hawkins County School system following 30 years of service. He was a member of St. Clair United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife Bonnie Gwynn Robinson, parents Walter and Ellen Love Robinson and brother Fred Robinson, Sr.
Survivors include his son James "Jimmy" Robinson and wife Dolly of Deltona, FL, sister Pat Davis of Salem, AL, brother William Robinson of Waynesboro, GA, numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or ALSAC/ St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
