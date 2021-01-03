DRYDEN, VA - Thomas W. “Tommy” Bandy, 87, passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020 at 8:50pm, at his home.
The family will receive friends from 11:00am to 1:00pm on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap, Va. The service will follow at 1:00pm Wednesday with Pastors Tony Nunley and Rick Phillips officiating.
Burial will follow at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers: Robert Sampson, Rusty Sampson, Rodney Parsons, Ralph Honeycutt, Cotton Gardner and Roger Pierce. Honorary pallbearers will be: Wes Campbell, Bo Dotson and Donnie Honeycutt.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Bandy family.
Gilliam Funeral Home, in accordance with the Commonwealth of Virginia Mandate, requires everyone entering the funeral home to wear a mask and follow social distancing.