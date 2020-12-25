DRYDEN, VA - Thomas W. “Tommy” Bandy, 87, passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020 at 8:50pm, at his home.
Tommy was born in Wolford, Va. in 1933 and was a devoted husband and father for over 70 years and will be greatly missed by all that knew him. He was a sawer for the Hamner Lumber Co. and a member of the Andover (Va.) Church.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dolly May (Hatfield) Bandy; his parents, Giles and Betty Bandy; three brothers, Raymond, Jerry and John Bandy; and two sisters, Juanita Kennedy and Altha McCoy.
Surviving are his sons, Barry T. Bandy (Jeanne), Dryden, Va. and Terry Bandy (Sherry), Big Stone Gap; grandchildren, Jessica Nichols, Whitesburg, Ky., Seth Bandy (Gina), Jonesville, Va., Mary Bandy, Chicago, Ill., Lee Bandy, Dryden, Va. & Jedidiah Bandy, Lebanon, Va.; great grandchildren, Xander and Zachary Bowens, both of Jonesville, Va.; sisters, Marie Smith, Elkton, Md., Nancy Blankenship, Irene Davis and Violet Stacy, all of Wolford, Va.; brothers, Henry Bandy, Hurley, Va., Latney Bandy and Ronnie Bandy, both of Wolford, Va.; and one very special niece, Karen Ferguson, Big Stone Gap, along with several other nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends from 11:00am to 1:00pm Monday, December 28, 2020, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap, Va. The service will follow at 1:00pm Monday with Pastors Tony Nunley and Rick Phillips officiating.
Burial will follow at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers: Robert Sampson, Rusty Sampson, Rodney Parsons, Ralph Honeycutt, Cotton Gardner and Roger Pierce. Honorary pallbearers will be: Wes Campbell, Bo Dotson and Donnie Honeycutt.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Bandy family.
Gilliam Funeral Home, in accordance with the Commonwealth of Virginia Mandate, requires everyone entering the funeral home to wear a mask and follow social distancing.