KINGSPORT - Thomas Victor Palmer, 68, of Kingsport, died Sunday, January 17, 2021 at The Courtyards Senior Living in Johnson City after an extended illness. Thomas was born on September 10, 1952 in Tampa, Florida. He graduated with a degree in biology from Evangel College in Springfield, MO and received his Master’s in Computer Science from East Tennessee State University. Thomas was a Veteran having served 2 years in the United States Air Force.
He worked at Quillen Dishner College of Medicine in the Invitro Department. Then worked at DMME State of Virginia and Northrup Grumman as a Systems Analyst. Thomas was a member of Kiwanis, was a soccer referee, and attended and served as a deacon at Waverly Road Presbyterian Church.
Thomas is survived by his wife of 35 years, Katherine Calcote Palmer; 3 sons, Edward Benjamin Palmer and wife, Anna, Thomas Allen Palmer and Marshall Andrew Palmer; grandchildren, Charles and Catherine; mother-in-law, Margaret Calcote.
The family will receive friends from 5-6:00 pm on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.
A graveside service will be held on Friday at 11:00 am at Mountain Home National Cemetery.