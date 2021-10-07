MONTGOMERY, NY - Thomas Uberto, age 78, of Montgomery, NY, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm Friday, October 8, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm with Father Bart Okere officiating. Graveside service will be on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Pollard Cemetery in Kodak, TN. The family asks if you plan on attending the graveside service to please meet at the cemetery by 1:45 pm. A memorial service will be held on Saturday October 30, 2021 at Montgomery Fire Department in Montgomery, NY at 3:00 pm.
