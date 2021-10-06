MONTGOMERY, NY - Thomas Uberto, age 78, of Montgomery, NY, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. He was a lifetime member of Montgomery Volunteer Fire Department. He retired from Shortline/Coach USA and he previously owned Howard's General Store with his wife. He attended St. Benedict's in Wallkill, NY, Family of Faith Lutheran Church in Middletown, NY, and St. Henry's in Rogersville, TN.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley Uberto; parents, George Joseph Uberto and Madeline Irene Cuneo Uberto; special friend, Sonny; and several fellow fire department members.
He is survived by his children, Robert Uberto (BullVille, NY), Tom (Emily) Uberto (Springs Glen, NY), Edward Uberto (Robin Meade) (Walker Valley, NY), Michelle (Randol Sr.) Dyer (Rogersville, TN), and (Cheri) Tony Domingues (not by blood- Wallkill, NY); grandchildren, Alyssa Uberto and Jayme Uberto (Pine Bush, NY), Tiffany Uberto, Isabella Domingues, and Mia Domingues (Wallkil, NY), Rabdol Dyer Jr., Shelby Dyer, and Jurnee Dyer "JR" (Rogersville,TN); and great grandchildren, Damian Sarvis, and Colton Uberto (Pine Bush, NY), Dwight Dyer, and Luke Dyer (Rogersville, TN).
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm Friday, October 8, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm with Father Bart Okere officiating. Graveside service will be on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Pollard Cemetery in Kodak, TN. The family asks if you plan on attending the graveside service to please meet at the cemetery by 1:45 pm. A memorial service will be held on Saturday October 30, 2021 at Montgomery Fire Department in Montgomery, NY at 3:00 pm.
