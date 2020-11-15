GATE CITY, VA - Thomas “Tommy” Wood, age 75 of Gate City, VA went to be with the Lord on November 14, 2020 following a period of declining health.
He was born in Scott County, VA in the Big Moccasin area of Nickelsville, on November 13, 1945, and was the son of the late Frank George Wood and Lois Roberta Stapleton Wood. In addition to his parents, Mr. Wood was also preceded in death by his brothers; Jack Wayne Wood and Robert Joseph Wood. Mr. Wood was a 2 year U.S. Navy Veteran and was awarded the National Defense Service medal and the Vietnam Service medal. He retired after 33 years as a Tech for Eastman Chemical Co. He formerly attended Higher Ground Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time hunting and visiting with friends on Big Moccasin.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sisters; Jerry Lou Skeens and Linda Wood Brock; brother, Lawrence “Eddie” Wood; a loving friend, Janice Bales and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020 1:00 PM at the Holston View Cemetery with Brother Butch Stapleton officiating. Music will also be provided by Brother Butch Stapleton. Those that wish to attend are asked to meet at the Cemetery by 12:45 PM.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Stallard, Bill Stallard, Bill Flanary and Charlie Bill Gray.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
American Legion Post #3/265 and Virginia National Guard