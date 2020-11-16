GATE CITY, VA - Thomas “Tommy” Wood, age 75 of Gate City, VA went to be with the Lord on November 14, 2020 following a period of declining health.
Graveside service will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020 1:00 PM at the Holston View Cemetery with Brother Butch Stapleton officiating. Music will also be provided by Brother Butch Stapleton. Those that wish to attend are asked to meet at the Cemetery by 12:45 PM.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Stallard, Bill Stallard, Bill Flanary and Charlie Bill Gray.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be made to the Wood family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com
American Legion Post #3/265 and Virginia National Guard