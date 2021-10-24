CHURCH HILL – Thomas “Tommy” Gilreath, 86, passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Pastor Bob Ruth officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by American Legion Hammond Post 3/265. Masonic rites will be conducted by Clay Masonic Lodge #386 F & AM. Those wishing to attend the graveside services are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 PM. The family also requests that everyone wishing to attend please wear masks and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church of Church Hill, 119 Grandview Street Church Hill, TN 37642 in Tom’s memory.
