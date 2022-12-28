Thomas "Tommy" Franklin Burchett Dec 28, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BRISTOL, TN - Thomas "Tommy" Franklin Burchett, 58, of Bristol, TN, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 26th, 2022.He is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Liz Burchett; sister, Kathy Burchett; nieces, Maranda Shugart and Cherie Burchett.Tommy is survived by his brothers, Billy, Randy, and Timmy; sisters, Teresa Meade and Debbie Fields; several nieces and nephews; and his faithful dog, Issac Ozzy Burchett.Celebration of Life will be held at Way of Life Baptist Church on Saturday, December 31st, at 1:00 pm with Pastor Johnny Gibson.Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Thomas Franklin Burchett Bill Christianity Memorial Bristol Trinity Johnny Gibson Baptist Church Recommended for you