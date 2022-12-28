BRISTOL, TN - Thomas "Tommy" Franklin Burchett, 58, of Bristol, TN, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 26th, 2022.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Liz Burchett; sister, Kathy Burchett; nieces, Maranda Shugart and Cherie Burchett.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.