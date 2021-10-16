NORTON, VA - Thomas “Tommy” Daniels, 81, died Friday, October 8, 2021, at his residence in Norton. Tommy was a U.K. Cats fan and an avid supporter of J.I. Burton High School athletics especially girls’ softball. He was a fixture in Norton Little League as a long-time coach and where he brought smiles to countless players with his ball card stand. Tommy retired from Daniels Plumbing and Heating in Norton. He was preceded in death by his parents John William Daniels and Myrtle Victoria Stidham Daniels; brothers Charlie, James D. (Jim), and John; his sisters Hope Begley, Gladys Begley, and Hazel Watts; and a stepdaughter Martha Hawk.
He is survived by his wife Mary Sue Daniels of the home; stepchildren Denise Hickman of Durham, NC, Jeannine Viers and her husband Dan of Norton, VA, Dennis Hawk and his wife Kim of Coeburn, VA; step grandchildren Eli, Reiley, Daniel, Jeremy, and Ryan; three sisters Evelyn Cassell of Alpharetta, GA, Norma Jean Wilson and husband Milt of Marietta, GA, Millie Bentley and husband Jack of Pound, VA; and many special nieces and nephews.
Graveside committal services will be conducted 1 PM Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, Big Stone Gap, VA. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Daniels Family.