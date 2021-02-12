Thomas “Tommy” Arnold Aker, Jr., 71, departed this earthly life Thursday, February 11, 2021. There to welcome him home were his parents, Thomas Arnold Aker, Sr. and Minnie Ruth Aker.
A graduate of Coeburn High School ’68, Tommy was an accomplished athlete in both football and baseball, proudly sporting the #32 Blue Knight jersey. He continued his education at East Tennessee State University ’72 majoring in business. Tommy began his successful career in 1970 with his father and business partner in real estate and Wise Lumber and Supply Company until his retirement in 2011. He Loved hunting, fishing, farming and anything to do with working outdoors.
Tommy and Sharon are members of the Beverly Hills Assembly of God Church in Wise, Virginia. Tommy began his journey with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 30, 1996. His new birth created a deep hunger for the Word of God and personal relationship with Christ. He laid claim to all of God’s promises, witnessed to anyone that would listen and trusted God daily to sustain the ever-weakening house of clay. In complete peace, Tommy soared absent from the body to be present with the Lord.
He is survived by his loving wife and soulmate of 23 years, Sharon Aker. Daughters Susan Aker Duncan, Crystal Fox (Max), and Amanda Aker. Grandchildren Benjamin Duncan, Adriania Aker, Brinley Fox, and Brystal Fox. Sisters Bonnie Mae Aker and Linda Lane (Wayne). Sister-in-law Debbie Yanez. Nephews Travis Kennedy (Wes), Thomas Kennedy, Jacob Yanez (Jennifer), and Jeremiah Yanez (Sallie). Several great nephews and nieces and a host of extended family and friends.
The Family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Kumar, Intrepid Home Health, Pound Rescue Squad and many, many others that gave their selfless devotion any way they could to help Tommy and Sharon.
Graveside committal services for Tommy Aker Jr will be held Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 2:00pm in the Wise Cemetery with Pastors Greg and Adina Bowman officiating. Burial will follow. Family and friends will meet at 1:30 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home to go to the cemetery in procession. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 in Tommy’s memory.
Sturgilll Funeral Home, 1621 Norton Rd SW, Wise, Virginia is serving the Aker family.