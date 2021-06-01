KINGSPORT - Thomas “Tom” King Davenport Jr., 59, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family and friends. He was a 1981 graduate of Sullivan South High School and held records in track for Sullivan West. Tom was an avid Harley Rider and enjoyed wood working. He was an active member of Higher Ground Baptist Church especially in missions, the wood cutting ministry, and the choir. He was a member of Rolling Thunder. Tom was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Sr. and Mary Davenport.
Survivors include his loving wife who was the love of his life, Teresa Davenport; sons, Josh Davenport, Tyler Smotherman and wife Courtnie, and Trey Smotherman and wife Megan; grandchildren, Graeson, Clayton, Andee, and Aniston; sisters, Karen Davenport and Carol Hall; special sister and brother-in-law, Mike and Tammy Latture; special friends, Jeanne Vaughn and Barry Epps; loyal companion, Bentley; along with a host of friends, neighbors, and extended family.
The family will receive friends from 11am to 1pm on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Ronnie Owens officiating.
A graveside service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Josh Davenport, Tyler Smotherman, Trey Smotherman, Mike Latture, Wayne Sherfey, John Moore, Sam Collins, and Tim White serving as pallbearers.
The family requests his friends ride their motorcycles to the service for one last ride with Tom.
