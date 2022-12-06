KINGSPORT - Thomas (Tom) Edwin Morris, age 77 of Kingsport, TN passed away Wednesday, November 30, with his beloved wife, Mary and devoted daughter, Serena, by his side.
Tom is survived by his wife of 27 years, Mary; along with his brother, Phillip Morris; his children Ed Morris (Robin), Serena Morris (Miriam); stepchildren Debra, Pat and Tara Clark, Kathryn Sutherland (mike), Brian Bridges; grandchildren Jefery Reagan (Paula), Brandon Morris, Brittany Morris (Stefanie), Justin Morris (Kaitlin), Zachary Bridges, Lindsay Sutherland, Allison Sutherland, Rachael Sutherland; great-grandchildren Xavier and Aurora Reagan.
Tom was born June 4, 1945 in Evansville, IN to the late Vernon and Alberta Morris. He graduated from Camden High School. He retired from DuPont after 40 years of shiftwork. Tom was an avid NASCAR fan who never missed a race. He enjoyed traveling with Mary all over the country visiting many beautiful places and his family. He always looked forward to spending time with family and friends.
A special thank you to Wellmont Hospice House in Bristol, TN and their caring team for their loving care and support during his final days. Also, the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church for their loving support, prayers, and care during his cancer treatments and final days.
Memorial donations may be made to the Wellmont Hospice House, 280 Steeles Road, Bristol TN 37620.