KINGSPORT - Thomas (Tom) Edwin Morris, age 77 of Kingsport, TN passed away Wednesday, November 30, with his beloved wife, Mary and devoted daughter, Serena, by his side.

Tom is survived by his wife of 27 years, Mary; along with his brother, Phillip Morris; his children Ed Morris (Robin), Serena Morris (Miriam); stepchildren Debra, Pat and Tara Clark, Kathryn Sutherland (mike), Brian Bridges; grandchildren Jefery Reagan (Paula), Brandon Morris, Brittany Morris (Stefanie), Justin Morris (Kaitlin), Zachary Bridges, Lindsay Sutherland, Allison Sutherland, Rachael Sutherland; great-grandchildren Xavier and Aurora Reagan.

