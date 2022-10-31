Thomas "Tom" Bailey Oct 31, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROGERSVILLE - Thomas "Tom" Bailey, age 90, of Rogersville passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at Church Hill Healthcare and Rehabilitation after a brief illness.Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later by Broome Funeral Home.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Healthcare Arrangement Medicine Thomas Bailey Hill Illness Funeral Home Recommended for you