GRAY - Thomas Royce Strickler, 82, of the Gray community, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday July 25, 2021 with his family by his side after a lengthy illness. He was born to the late George and Alice (Younce) Strickler in Kingsport, on June 10, 1939. Thomas proudly served his country in the United States Army.
He was a member of the Baptist faith. Thomas loved gardening, hunting, fishing, racing, and the UT Vols. He was a loving father and grandfather.
In addition to his parents Thomas was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Strickler; infant son, Jerry Strickler; sister, Joyce Carter; brother, G.W. Strickler; and son-in-law, Don Sneed.
Survivors include his sons, Tommy Strickler and wife Dawn; daughter, Sherie Sneed; grandchildren, Abby, Austin, Chris, Bradley, Sammy, Sarah, Savannah, Brianna, Skye, and Jake; great-grandchildren, Jayden Hadley, Lucas, and Demi; special son, Rev. Mike Ervin; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Strickler family will honor Thomas’s life with a Graveside Service on Wednesday July 28, 2021 in the Garden of Everlasting Life in East Lawn Memorial Park beginning at 1 pm with Rev. Michael Ervin officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Everyone who wishes to attend the service is asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50pm.
The Strickler family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice and nurses Jennifer and Kelli.
In lieu of flowers the Strickler family has requested that donations be made in Thomas’s memory to the charity of your choice.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Strickler family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081