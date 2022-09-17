KINGSPORT - Thomas Ray Fugate, 90, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born to the late Boyd and Matti (Myers) Fugate. Thomas proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a long time member of Bloomingdale Baptist Church.
Thomas retired from Eastman after many years of dedicated service. In his free time he enjoyed Nascar, reading the newspaper, gardening and growing prize tomatoes.
In addition to his parents Thomas was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann Fugate; along with several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include sons, Randy Fugate, John Fugate and wife Kristy; grandchildren, Grayson, Evan and Brittany; brothers, Charles “Buddy” Fugate and wife Pauline, Carl Fugate and wife Peggy; sisters, Faye Knuckles and Betty Mae Williams; along with a host of other relatives and friends.
The Fugate family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Monday, September 19, 2022 at Bloomingdale Baptist Church from 5 pm – 7 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Phil Whittemore officiating. Committal Service and Interment will take place on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 in the Garden of Prayer in East Lawn Memorial Park beginning at 1 pm.
The Fugate family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Amedisys Hospice and to the members of Bloomingdale Baptist Church.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Fugate family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com.