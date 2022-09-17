KINGSPORT - Thomas Ray Fugate, 90, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born to the late Boyd and Matti (Myers) Fugate. Thomas proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a long time member of Bloomingdale Baptist Church.

Thomas retired from Eastman after many years of dedicated service. In his free time he enjoyed Nascar, reading the newspaper, gardening and growing prize tomatoes.

