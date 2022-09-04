Thomas Ray Benton Sep 4, 2022 21 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Thomas Ray Benton, 90, of Kingsport, died Saturday, September 3, 2022, at his home after a brief illness.Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kingsport Thomas Ray Benton Arrangement Illness Recommended for you