MOORESBURG, TN./BIG STONE GAP, VA.-Thomas R. Davidson, Jr., also known to his friends as “T.R.”/”PeeGib,” passed away at home on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, from a courageous seven year battle with cancer.
T. R. worked in the coal mining industry for over 30 years. He was an avid fisherman, loved to watch local high school sports, but his passion was the game of golf, where he had made many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wanda and T. R. Davidson, Sr.; and sisters, Bobbie Burton and Tommie Jo Harding.
He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Debbi Seals Davidson; his children, Bryan (Nicki) Davidson, Aaron (Aubrey) Davidson, Justin (Stephanie) Davidson, Casey (Dani) Davidson, Briana Brightwell and Jared (Kelsey) Sloan; grandchildren, Jayden Davidson, Kaylee Davidson, Taylor Davidson, Alivia Davidson, Ada Marie Davidson, Briar Davidson, Bailee and Rylee Swecker, Anne and Jack Sloan, Tessa (Josh) Parsons; great grandchildren, Kylah and Brynleigh Parsons; siblings, Linda Huff (Robert), Dryden, Va. and Dorothy Qualls (James), Big Stone Gap, Va.; brother-in-law, Walter Harding, Jonesville, Va.; special adopted family, Sarah, Dustin, Oaklyn, Brayden Lambert; several nieces and nephews that he loved dearly; and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends from 4:00pm to 6:00pm Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap, Va. The funeral service will follow at 6:00pm with Jimmy Qualls, Justin Davidson and Bobby Joe Hancock ministering.
The graveside service will be held at 1:00pm Sunday at Glencoe Cemetery. The family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 12:30pm Sunday to go in procession.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date at The Bridge Church, Rogersville, Tn.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Davidson family.