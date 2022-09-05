“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith; henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness…”
KINGSPORT - Thomas R. Benton, 90, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully at his home Saturday morning, September 3, 2022. He was born in Clinchco, VA, on March 10, 1932. Tommy was the third son of Rev. T. R. and Mamie (Miller) Benton. At the age of 10, the family moved to Kingsport, Tennessee, where he lived the rest of his life, except for the four years in Texas and Oklahoma, where he served in the U.S. Air Force (1951-1955). After serving in the Air Force, he went to work at the Kingsport Press. He was supervisor of production control over the bindery division when he retired in 1987. Tommy was a 1950 graduate of Sullivan High School. He was a lifelong, faithful member of First Apostolic Christian Church where he pastored for forty years, retiring in October 2021. Tommy loved raising chickens and rabbits, which he did until his late 80s. He enjoyed rabbit hunting and fishing and most of all, preaching and spending time with family. Tommy had many stories and experiences that everyone loved hearing him talk about.
In addition to his parents, Tommy was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years, Betty Lynn Benton; his cherished daughter, Sonya Redman; infant son, Timothy Wayne Benton; three brothers, Paul, Harold, and James (Jimmy) Benton; and sister, Nadine Winston.
Those left to cherish his memory are daughters, Sherrie (Tim) Carver, Lisa (Les) Harrell, and son-in-law, Freddie Redman; sisters-in-law, Marie Trent, Louise Taylor, Joyce (Wayne) Bruner, and Frankie (Gary) Yankee; brother, Jack Benton; nine grandchildren, Andrea, Melinda, Christopher, Adam, Justin, Aaron, Lesli, Courtney, and Kiersten; ten great grandchildren, Morgan, Sierra, Mylee, Taylor, Brooklyn, Braylen, Maddox, Leyland, Maizie, and Olivia; several nieces and nephews; and a church family that he loved dearly.
The family would like to thank his caregivers Franklin, Faye, Glenda, and Kawana for their compassionate care of our loved one.
The family will receive friends at First Apostolic Christian Church on Wednesday, September 7, from 4 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The service will follow with Rev. Tim Carver and Rev. Freddie Redman, Jr., Pastor Travis Courtney, and Asst. Pastor David Spears officiating.
Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park.