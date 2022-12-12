On Thursday, December 8, Thomas Paul Ramey, husband and father of four boys and sixteen grandchildren, was welcomed into eternal life at the age of eighty-three. Tom was born in Kingsport, TN, July 1, 1939, to Paul Emmett and Martha Jewell Ramey, along with six siblings.

Tom graduated from Ketron High in 1957 as Class President where he went on to receive a Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) and football scholarship at East Tennessee State University (ETSU). During his years at ETSU, Tom "Dynamite" was elected to the position of team captain on the football team and was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. Tom graduated in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science degree and was commissioned to Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army and assigned to Okinawa, Japan.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video