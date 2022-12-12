On Thursday, December 8, Thomas Paul Ramey, husband and father of four boys and sixteen grandchildren, was welcomed into eternal life at the age of eighty-three. Tom was born in Kingsport, TN, July 1, 1939, to Paul Emmett and Martha Jewell Ramey, along with six siblings.
Tom graduated from Ketron High in 1957 as Class President where he went on to receive a Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) and football scholarship at East Tennessee State University (ETSU). During his years at ETSU, Tom "Dynamite" was elected to the position of team captain on the football team and was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. Tom graduated in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science degree and was commissioned to Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army and assigned to Okinawa, Japan.
Tom saw much of the world during his twenty-eight years of service including two tours in Vietnam, Germany, Dominican Republic, and multiple stateside assignments. Retiring at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, Tom is the recipient of the Purple Heart Medal and Bronze Star Award.
While on an assignment to Heidelberg, Germany, Tom fell in love with and married Lucy S. Ramey. During Tom and Lucy's fifty-three years of marriage, they had four sons and sixteen grandchildren. Tom left active duty and started his second career as Personnel Administrator with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) in Memphis, TN from 1979-1997.
During his time in the west Tennessee area, Tom was probably best known as "Coach Ramey" by a generation of children who remember him for his big chew, false teeth, colorful metaphors and euphemisms. He was actively involved in organizing and coaching children in football, baseball and basketball for nearly twenty years as a member, and one time President, of the Bartlett Optimist Club and later as a coach for Shelby Youth Sports (SYS) Bartlett Panthers. Tom's dedication, energy and enthusiasm has left an immeasurable impact on every kid lucky enough to have called him "Coach.”
Tom fully retired at the young age of fifty-seven spending the remainder of his life back home in the beautiful foothills of east Tennessee in what he referred to as his "gravy years.” Beloved Father, Coach and Leader of Men. You will be missed by all who were blessed to have had the opportunity to know you.
Tom leaves behind his loving wife Lucy S. Ramey, children Thomas P. Ramey II, Patrick J. Ramey, Paul E. Ramey, Matthew P. Ramey, Daughter-in-Law Micaela Ramey, sixteen grandchildren and sister Ruth Fox.
Preceded in death by his mother Martha Jewell Ramey, father Paul Emmett Ramey, and siblings Martha Taylor, James "Bud" Ramey, Carol Wood, Philip Ramey and Mary Beuris.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 – 1:00 pm on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at East Tennessee Funeral Home. A graveside service will take place at 1:00pm. Military graveside rites will be presented by the American Legion 3/265.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association or your local youth sports organization would be appreciated.