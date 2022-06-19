KINGSPORT - Thomas Matthew Shipley, 37 of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter-Trent Funeral Home of Kingsport.
