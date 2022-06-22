PSALM 103:1 Bless the LORD, O my soul: and all that is within me, bless his holy name.
Thomas Matthew Shipley was a beloved father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He left this life after a lengthy illness on June 19, 2022 at the Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN at the age of 37.
Matthew was born on March 11, 1985. Matthew was a lifelong resident of Kingsport, Tennessee. He is of the Christian Faith and may his memory be eternal.
Matthew, gentle in spirit, had a passion for anything dealing with music. His favorite hobbies were playing the guitar and listening to various kinds of music. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family. Matthew played basketball, baseball, and football and later on in life enjoyed watching those sports that he grew up loving to play.
Matthew is preceded in death by his biological father Gregory Matlock; grandmothers, Jane Shipley and Ruth Goad; grandfather, Nile Goad; great-grandmother, Velma Shipley, and great-grandfather, Jess Shipley.
He is survived by his loving son Joshua Shipley; caring mother and step-father, Tammy and Scott Goad of Kingsport; one brother Mitchel Goad and his wife Hayley; one sister Samantha Goad; grandfather Thomas Shipley and his wife Joanie; two nieces, Sophia Evans and Kehlani Fain; one nephew; Lennox Goad, along with several supportive aunts, uncles and cousins, and his “favorite” dog Bentley.
The family would like to extend our gratitude to the doctors and staff of the Holston Valley Medical Center and our sincere thanks to his caregivers, Alexis, Warren, Jacob, Ryan, Brittany, Raven, and so many others who gave Matthew dignity and honor.
The family of Thomas Matthew Shipley will conduct a private service with only close friends and family members and will disclose that information to the appropriate parties.
Grant eternal rest, O Lord, to the soul of Thy departed servant Matthew, and make his memory be eternal.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home-Downtown is serving the Shipley family.