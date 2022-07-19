NORTON, VA - Thomas Lynn Wells, 84, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022 in Lexington, VA.
He was born in Wise County, the son of the late Charlie F. Wells and Leona Moore Wells.
Lynn was a Christian of the Southern Baptist Faith. He had a Master’s degree in English education. In his early career, Lynn taught at Needmore School and was the principal there at the age of 19, Mountain View School and various schools in Wise County. He taught for many years in the Fairfax School system. He was a member of the Fairfax Education Association, the Virginia Education Association, the National Education Association, N.R.A., E.A.A., A.A.R.P. and the A.D.P.A. He was a license pilot for over 40 years, an avid NASCAR fan, a licensed Real Estate Agent and a member of the Sons of Confederacy.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Charlotte W. Estep, Marjorie W. Baldwin, Wilma W. Hubbard and Irene W. Stewart.
Surviving are his sisters, Juanita Janet Wells and Esther W. Bolling; brother, Glen Allen Wells; nieces and nephews; life-long friend, Bob Bolling and a host of other relatives and friends.
A memorial service for Lynn Wells will be held 6:00 P.M. Friday, July 22, 2022 at Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Lee Kidd officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. till time of services at 6:00 P.M. at Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel Wise, VA. Burial will be at a later date in the family cemetery in Norton, Va.