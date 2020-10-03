ROGERSVILLE - Thomas L. Kyner, 81, of Rogersville, TN, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 2, 2020.
He was a committed Christian, loving husband, devoted father, and caring ordained Deacon of Concordia Lutheran Church in Kingsport and Rogersville Lutheran Church in Rogersville. He was very active in the Boy Scouts throughout his life, both leading and mentoring hundreds of boys in his various leadership positions. He was a member of the Men’s Prayer Breakfast in Rogersville. He had also been an active volunteer in many church and community organizations such as outreach ministry, prison ministry, Kiwanis, the Northeast Chapter of ABATE and the Christian Motorcyclist Association.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Boyd Francis and Rosamond Kyner, and his sister, Valerie (Mousie) Kyner.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Alice J. Kyner; brother, Stephen Kyner; daughters, Cherryl Sima and Jacqueline (Jackie) A. Falkner; sons, Michael (Mike) N. Kyner, Mark R. Kyner, Thomas P. Kyner, John M. Kyner, and James E. Kyner. He is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family is planning a funeral for family and friends at Concordia Lutheran Church on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 1:00pm..
