GATE CITY, VA - Thomas L. Herron, Jr., age 90, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 16, 2020, after a period of declining health.
Military graveside services will be Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:30 am at Holston View Cemetery with honors presented by American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 and VA National Guard. Services will be conducted by Pastor Mike Sampson and Judy McConnell will provide the music. Serving as pallbearers will be Major Herron, Tyson Herron, Ron Herron, and Brent Herron. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery by 10:15.
