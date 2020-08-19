GATE CITY, VA - Thomas L. Herron, Jr., age 90, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 16, 2020, after a period of declining health.
Mr. Herron was a member of Community Fellowship Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Army veteran and Bronze Star recipient in the Korean War. He was employed with Tennessee Eastman for 34 years.
Mr. Herron was preceded in death by his wife, Arizona P. Herron; parents, Thomas L. Herron and Helen Williams Herron; sisters, Edna Bledsoe and Maureen Brooks; brothers, Keith Herron, Curt Herron and Duard Herron.
Surviving are his son, Jeff Herron and wife Inka; grandchildren, Brittany Durrence and husband Evan, Major Herron and wife Leah, Taylor Herron, and Tyson Herron and wife Lexa; great grandchildren, Emma, Andi, and Beckett Durrence; sister, Faye Slaughter and husband Lloyd.
Military graveside services will be Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:30 am at Holston View Cemetery with honors presented by American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 and VA National Guard. Services will be conducted by Pastor Mike Sampson and Judy McConnell will provide the music. Serving as pallbearers will be Major Herron, Tyson Herron, Ron Herron, and Brent Herron. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery by 10:15.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Morningside Assisted Living and Rainey Hospice Care of Anderson, SC.
Online condolences may be made to the Herron family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com
COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME is honored to serve the family of Thomas L. Herron, Jr.