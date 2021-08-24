November 3, 1977-August 21, 2021
Thomas Joel Gideon left this life on Saturday, August 21, 2021, and entered into paradise.
Joel was a loving son, brother, step-dad and grandson. He was a very hard worker, and he was proud to work by his dad’s side for most of his life at Comfort Zone Heating & Air and Rock Mechanical. Joel loved spending time with his family and friends, and he loved to talk and entertain people! Those of you who knew him, know exactly what we are talking about!
Joel was preceded in death by his two dads, Thomas William Gideon and Timothy Frank Rock; and his grandparents.
Those left to cherish Joel’s memory are his mother, Rhonda Rock; sister, Laura Gideon Williams (James); step-daughter, Taysia Coleman (Chris Ekwuribe); step-mother, Rachel Livesay; step-sister, Sarah Sutherland (Cody); step-brother, Caleb Sutherland (Treasure); nephews, J.T. and Jake Williams; grandmother, Nancy P. Gideon; ex-wife and friend, Tonya Coleman Gideon; life-long friend and brother, Theon “Flute” Williams; special cousins, Wendy Lovelace and Brandy Duke; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins all of whom Joel loved fiercely.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm on Saturday, August 28, 2021, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Joel’s Homecoming will follow at 4:00 pm with Pastor Andy Bryant officiating.
Friends and family may also visit anytime at the home of his sister, Laura, 541 Bays View Rd., Kingsport, TN, 37660.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joel’s memory may be made to a No Kill Animal Shelter or the Kingsport Animal Shelter.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Thomas Joel Gideon and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.