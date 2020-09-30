Thomas J. Thompson Sep 30, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Thomas J. Thompson, 93, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at The Wexford House.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cremation Kingsport Funeral Hill Thomas J. Thompson Oak The Wexford House Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.