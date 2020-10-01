KINGSPORT - Thomas J. Thompson, 93, of Kingsport died September 30, 2020 at Wexford House. He was born April 29, 1927 in Avon Park, Florida to the late A. B. and Lillian Thompson.
After graduating from the University of Florida in 1952, Tommy worked as a Chemical Engineer with Eastman Kodak until his retirement in 1987.
Tommy loved his family, his church family and his God. He was a faithful member of Northeast Church of Christ, serving as a Bible class teacher and deacon. He had several hobbies, but simply talking with people was his lifelong joy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of forty-nine years, Liz; sister Marge Leaphart; brothers, Jemmie Thompson and Ronald Thompson; special friend, Mary Saylor.
He is survived by his children, Jan Mattix (Robert), Kim Horne, and Byron Thompson (Maricar); grandchildren, Chris Thompson, Logan Thompson (Maryn), Kelly Horne and Yssa Thompson; sister, Katherine Brimacombe.
The family extends sincere appreciation to special caregivers, Laura and Teresa.
Due to the pandemic, a private family graveside service will be conducted at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be made to The Preacher’s Training School in Kakinada, India c/o Northeast Church of Christ 2217 Beechnut Drive, Kingsport TN 37660, or the charity of your choice.
