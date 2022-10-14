Thomas Hunt Sloan, born December 31, 1938 in North Carolina to Lowe and Arie Sloan passed away peacefully surrounded by family October 13, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He retired from Holston Electric where he was lovingly known as Moon by his fellow employees. In his spare retirement time, he was known as the Trailer Hitch King as he always could fix anything.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jim and Bob Sloan; half-brother Wayne Sloan; nephews Jason Sloan and Randy Hutchens; and niece Michelle Sloan Johnson.
He is on survived by his wife of 59 years, Lois Sloan of the home; sisters Ann Manis and Claudia Robinett; sister-n-law Pat Sloan; and several very special nieces and nephews.
He was loved by all as he always shared his huge heart with everyone, lending a hand or sharing a smile. His best trait was teaching the children he and Mrs. Lois kept the true meaning of life, love and laughter. The special children loved by Mr. Tom: Laura Willis, Benjamin & Bethany Kealsing, Emma Stewart, Erika Kirkpatrick Woods, Weston Kirkpatrick and Alexander Helton.
The family will receive friends from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 6:30 pm with Rev. Tecky Hicks and Rev. Kevin Rose officiating. Graveside Services will be held Monday, October 17, 2022 at 1:00 pm in Highland Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.