Thomas Hunt Sloan, born December 31, 1938 in North Carolina to Lowe and Arie Sloan passed away peacefully surrounded by family October 13, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center.

He retired from Holston Electric where he was lovingly known as Moon by his fellow employees. In his spare retirement time, he was known as the Trailer Hitch King as he always could fix anything.

