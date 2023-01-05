KINGSPORT - Thomas Henry Laney, 60, of Kingsport, passed away on Wednesday, evening January 4, 2023 at the Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born to RJ and the late Thelma (Smith) Laney.

Thomas proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a retired HVAC Technician. In his free time enjoyed volunteering at the Salvation Army and cheering on his Tennessee Vols.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.