KINGSPORT - Thomas Henry Laney, 60, of Kingsport, passed away on Wednesday, evening January 4, 2023 at the Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born to RJ and the late Thelma (Smith) Laney.
Thomas proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a retired HVAC Technician. In his free time enjoyed volunteering at the Salvation Army and cheering on his Tennessee Vols.
In addition to his mother, Thomas was preceded in death by his wife, Penny Denise Laney; and son, Thomas Henry Laney III.
In addition to his father, Thomas is survived by his son, TJ Laney and fiancé Candice; sisters, Kathy Tomlin, Lisa Lane and husband Denny, Kristie Woods; brother, Mark Laney; his fiancé Dana Akins; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Laney family will gather to greet friends and share memories Sunday, afternoon January 8, 2023 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 2 pm – 4 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 4 pm with Rev. David Hodges officiating. Committal Service and Interment will be Monday, morning January 9, 2023 in The Garden of Apostles in East Lawn Memorial Park with American Legion Post 3/265 rendering Military Honors beginning at 11 am. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Laney family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com.