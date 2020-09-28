Thomas H. Torbett, 82, passed away September 26, 2020 at Holston Valley Community Hospital. A lifetime resident of the Tri-Cities area, he was born on February 7, 1938 in Bristol, VA to Helen S. and Thomas J. Torbett. He graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School and the University of Tennessee - Knoxville law school where he swam on the swim team. He joined his father’s law practice in 1964 to establish Torbett & Torbett Attorneys at Law. He continued practicing law for 55 years until 2019 and was known to quip that he must not have it quite right yet. He later worked with UT law students serving as judge on moot court competitions, passing on his many years of legal experience to future generations.
He was a member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church where he volunteered on the Board of Trustees and coached the girls basketball team. He was a member of the Tennessee Bar Association for 55 years. Active his entire life, he enjoyed golfing, tennis, hiking, fishing, skiing, scuba diving, dancing, and flying. His greatest joy was spending time with friends and family laughing and enjoying life. He will be remembered for his quick sense of humor, intelligence, generosity, compassion, level headedness, and his tremendous capacity to love and advocate for others.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother William B. Torbett.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Margaret, daughters Susan Confort (Michael) and Laura Giddings (John), granddaughters Kristin Neely, Katharine Giddings, Alexandra Giddings, and cat Priscilla.
According to his wishes, his body was donated to East Tennessee State University Quillen College of Medicine.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Broad Street United Methodist Church, 100 East Church Circle, Kingsport, TN, 37660; or Petworks, 2141 Idle Hour Road, Kingsport, TN, 37660.
The family would like to thank the staff of HVCH, with special thanks to the hospice nurses on floor 3 of Wilcox Hall.