GATE CITY, VA – Thomas H. Hensley, 86, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 28, 2023 after a fall at home.
He was born in Speers Ferry Community of Scott County, VA on March 14, 1936, a son of the late William Thomas Hensley and Clara (Calhoun) Hensley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Mary Rose McDavid and Virginia McDavid; brothers, Rev. Arthur “Jack” Hensley, J.P. Hensley and Kelly Hensley.
Surviving are his wife Eva Grigsby Hensley; sons, Jerry Lynn Hensley and wife Sheila, William Mark Hensley and wife Margaret; grandchildren, Justin Hensley and wife Leslie, Leann Hurd and husband Jeremy, Matthew Hensley and wife Hope, Adam Hensley and wife Mishayla, Jarrid Hensley and wife Tiffany; great-grandchildren, Neyland, Sadie, Liam, Emmie, Jonah, Temperance and Avery; brothers, James Hensley and wife Betty, Clint Hensley and wife Christine; sister-in-law, Francis Hensley; a host of nieces and nephews.
Thomas was a member and Deacon at Big Cut Baptist Church. He retired in 2003 from Addington Oil Company after 33 years of service. Thomas was a veteran of the US Air Force and enjoyed fishing.
Services will be held at 12 noon Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Big Cut Baptist Church with Bro. Larry Tolley, Bro. J.E. Mauk and Bro. Kelvin Bishop officiating. Music will be provided by Mike and Dottie Lane and Blood Bought.
Military graveside services will follow in Holston View Cemetery with American Legion Hammond Post #3/#265 providing the honors.
Pallbearers will be Mark Hensley, Grandsons and Great-Grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be Men of Big Cut Baptist Church, James Howard Addington and Chris Kimbler.
Memorial contributions may be made to Big Cut Baptist Church, c/o Eva Hensley, 1334 Sugar Pine LN, Gate City, VA 24251.