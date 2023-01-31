GATE CITY, VA – Thomas H. Hensley, 86, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 28, 2023 after a fall at home.

He was born in Speers Ferry Community of Scott County, VA on March 14, 1936, a son of the late William Thomas Hensley and Clara (Calhoun) Hensley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Mary Rose McDavid and Virginia McDavid; brothers, Rev. Arthur “Jack” Hensley, J.P. Hensley and Kelly Hensley.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Tags

Recommended for you