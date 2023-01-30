Thomas H. Hensley Jan 30, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GATE CITY, VA - Thomas H. Hensley, 86, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 28, 2023 after a fall at home.Arrangements will be announced by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. LATEST VIDEOS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Judaism Recommended for you