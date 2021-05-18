KINGSPORT - Thomas G. King, 85, passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Elmcroft of Kingsport.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Waverly Road Presbyterian Church. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 pm with Rev. Collin Adams officiating. The family requests that those attending the services wear masks and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Waverly Road Presbyterian Church Food Pantry, 1415 Waverly Rd., Kingsport, TN 37664.