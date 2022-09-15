HAMPTON - Thomas Foy Redmond, age 67, of Hampton, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at his residence. Thomas was born in Ft. Sill, Oklahoma on July 25, 1955 a son of the late Samuel and Nellie Christian Redmond. In addition to his parents, Thomas was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Cline Booker.

Thomas had worked in the hospitality sector as a chef and attended Elizabethton Church of Christ. Thomas loved his family and grandchildren tremendously and enjoyed fishing, football and the quiet moments in life. He loved sitting on the porch and relaxing.

