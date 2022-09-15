HAMPTON - Thomas Foy Redmond, age 67, of Hampton, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at his residence. Thomas was born in Ft. Sill, Oklahoma on July 25, 1955 a son of the late Samuel and Nellie Christian Redmond. In addition to his parents, Thomas was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Cline Booker.
Thomas had worked in the hospitality sector as a chef and attended Elizabethton Church of Christ. Thomas loved his family and grandchildren tremendously and enjoyed fishing, football and the quiet moments in life. He loved sitting on the porch and relaxing.
Those left to cherish Thomas’s memory include his wife, Dee (Oakes) Redmond; his son, Thomas Redmond; his daughter, Shelley Boggs; two stepsons, Ian Lee Maxx Miller and Derek Wesley Isaac Miller; a sister, Kim Lambert; a brother, Randy Redmond; and his grandchildren, Kennedy, Hunter, Riley, Christian and Emma.
It was Thomas’s wishes to be cremated and no services are currently scheduled.
Those who would like to make a donation gift in honor of Thomas may do so by donating to the Carter County Animal Shelter, 135 Sycamore Shoals Drive, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
The family would like to especially thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Sycamore Shoals Hospital for their compassionate care shown to Thomas and his family during his illness.
Words of comfort can be sent to the family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.