CHUCKEY - Thomas F. “T-Bone” Bowman, 65, of Chuckey, passed away from a sudden heart attack on Sunday, March 7, 2021 in Greeneville. He retired from Eastman Chemical Company in 2019 after 46 years of service.
He is survived by his fiancée and the love of his life: Connie McKay; mother: Nancy Carter Bowman of Church Hill; 1 sister: Karlene Bowman & Clarence Milhorn of Kingsport; 1 brother: David Bowman of Church Hill; nieces: Jessica Bowman. Hannah Davenport, Cassie Davenport; nephew: Chris Bowman; great nephews: Toby & Hunter; aunts: Carolyn Carter, Eula Smith; special camping buddy: Rick Charlton; special friends: Tommy & Katrina Broyles, Brad & Jada Watts, Jessica McKay & Gregg, Paul Necessary, Keith Gibson.
He was preceded in death by his father: David Ketron Bowman; grandparents: Joda & Nettie Bowman and LH & Leola Carter Tunnell; brother: Lewis Bowman; sister: Crystal Davenport; aunt: Wilma Fellers; uncle: W.M. Fellers, uncle: Glenn Carter.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 & 6-8PM at Jeffers Funeral Chapel in Afton on Friday, March 12, 2021. The funeral will follow at 8PM in the Chapel with the Rev. Barry Reed officiating.
The graveside service will be Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 2PM in Liberty Hill Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the Afton Chapel at 1PM to go in procession to the cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Saprina Fender.
Please observe Covid-19 guidelines in wearing a mask and social distancing.