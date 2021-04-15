KINGSPORT - Thomas F. Crawford, 67, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord early Tuesday morning, April 13, 2021, at Vanderbilt Medical Center.
The family will receive friends at Indian Springs Baptist Church, 325 Hill Rd., Kingsport, TN 37664, from 4-6:00 pm on Friday, April 16, 2021. The funeral service will follow with Rev. Ron Lowe, Rev. Mark Stayton and Evan Edwards officiating.
A private graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions can be made to Vanderbilt University, giving.vanderbilt.edu/ways-to-give/.