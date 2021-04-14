KINGSPORT - Thomas F. Crawford, 67, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord early Tuesday morning, April 13, 2021, at Vanderbilt Medical Center. Tom was born in Kingsport and was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School, UT and San Francisco Conservatory of Music. He was a member of the Dobyns-Bennett and UT bands. Tom was a Professor of Music at ETSU and Milligan University. He also taught private lessons to numerous students during his 36 years of teaching. Tom was a former principal clarinetist for the Symphony of the Mountains and the Johnson City Symphony. He competed in an international competition and finished 4th in the world. Tom was a longtime member of Kingsport Community Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jasper Franklin Crawford Jr. and Anna Belle Luster Crawford.
Tom is survived by his sister, Barbara Sanders; nephew, Brent Sanders; grand-nephew, Eric Sanders; and grand-niece, Aleah Sanders.
The family will receive friends at Indian Springs Baptist Church, 325 Hill Rd., Kingsport, TN 37664, from 4-6:00 pm on Friday, April 16, 2021. The funeral service will follow with Rev. Ron Lowe, Rev. Mark Stayton and Evan Edwards officiating.
A private graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions can be made to Vanderbilt University, giving.vanderbilt.edu/ways-to-give/.