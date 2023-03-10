KITTY HAWK, NC - Thomas Ezell Gantt or "Tommy" as he was best known and loved, finished his earthly journey in Nags Head, NC Wednesday March 8, 2023. He was 69 and the son of the late Esley E. Gantt and the late Kathleen Harris Gantt. Tommy was born in Danville, VA and raised in both Kingsport, TN and Rockhill, SC.

Tommy spent most of his adulthood in Kitty Hawk, NC. Smart and industrious, Tommy earned his license and worked as a professional electrician throughout the Outer Banks beach communities for many years. More recently, Tommy headed the maintenance division as a trusted employee of the Cavalier Motel in Kill Devil Hills, NC. Outside of work, Tommy loved lounging on the local beaches, grilling, and enjoying the family and friends he cherished. He was a true family man.

