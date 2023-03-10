KITTY HAWK, NC - Thomas Ezell Gantt or "Tommy" as he was best known and loved, finished his earthly journey in Nags Head, NC Wednesday March 8, 2023. He was 69 and the son of the late Esley E. Gantt and the late Kathleen Harris Gantt. Tommy was born in Danville, VA and raised in both Kingsport, TN and Rockhill, SC.
Tommy spent most of his adulthood in Kitty Hawk, NC. Smart and industrious, Tommy earned his license and worked as a professional electrician throughout the Outer Banks beach communities for many years. More recently, Tommy headed the maintenance division as a trusted employee of the Cavalier Motel in Kill Devil Hills, NC. Outside of work, Tommy loved lounging on the local beaches, grilling, and enjoying the family and friends he cherished. He was a true family man.
Tommy is survived by one daughter, Ashley Hall (Todd) of Rock Hill, SC; one son, Thomas Gantt, II (Jessica) of Clover, SC; one step-son, Derek Fletcher (Michelle) of Gastonia, NC; his brother, Richard "Dickie" Gantt of Kitty Hawk, NC; his two sisters, Sandra Callis (David) of Colerain, NC, and Karen Gray (Walter) also of Kitty Hawk; six grandchildren, Phoebe, Carly, Kylie, Logan, Addy, and Lucas as well as a host of extended family members, close friends, and his Cavalier Motel family.
Tommy's funeral will be held graveside at Austin Cemetery in Kitty Hawk, Sunday March 12, 2023 at 2 pm. Pastor Steve Siegrist will officiate. Friends and family may view one day prior (Saturday March 11, 2023) from 6 pm to 8 pm at Gallop Funeral Chapel in Nags Head. Please share condolences with the family at www.gallopfuneralservices.com. Gallop Funeral Services, Inc. was entrusted with arrangements.