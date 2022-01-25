BLOUNTVILLE - Tom Chambliss, 59, Blountville, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at his home. Tom was a retired US Air Force Veteran. He was formerly employed with Line Power Company in Bristol, VA.
He was preceded in death by his father, Rodney Chambliss, and sister, Carol Chambliss.
Tom is survived by his wife, Judy Chambliss; daughters, Misty Trent and Emily Hileman; son, Andrew Chambliss; 5 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; mother, Judith Chambliss; sister, Cassie Jones and husband, Doyle; brother, Kenneth Chambliss and wife, Christy; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10-11:00 am on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The memorial service will follow at 11:00 am with Military Rites by American Legion Posts 3/265.
