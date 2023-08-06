JOHNSON CITY - Thomas Ernest Buckner passed away on July 25, 2023, surrounded by his family at Franklin Woods Community Hospital in Johnson City, Tennessee.
He lived a very full life and was ninety years old at the time of his passing. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Calhoun and Lois Newton Buckner; and two siblings, David Buckner and Mary Buckner Smith.
Thomas is survived by his wife of 66 years, Wilma Curtis Buckner; his sons, Brian, Joel, and Matthew Buckner; his grandchildren, Jonas Buckner and Bailey Buckner; his brother, Joseph Buckner; and his sister, Elizabeth Buckner Whitaker.
Tom grew up on a farm in Douglas County, Georgia, and graduated from Douglas County High School. He served as an Army Medic in Korea. After his service, he attended David Lipscomb College and later graduated from Vanderbilt University. Following graduation, Tom accepted a position at Tennessee Eastman Company in Kingsport, where he worked until his retirement in 1993. Upon retirement, he and his family opened Awards & Images, running it for fifteen years. Tom was also an accomplished woodworker, making everything from wooden pens to fine furniture.
He was an active member at Grandview Christian Church, where he was an elder and a member of the Christian Action Team, which helped rebuild communities struck by natural disasters and helped church and community members make their homes more accessible and safer.
Tom’s family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses, and caregivers who helped care for him during his final years of declining health. The family also thanks the members of Grandview Christian Church and others that have helped and supported the family during this time.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Tetrick Funeral Home located at 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, Tennessee. Visitation will be held after the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in Tom’s name be made to the Grandview Christian Church Partnership Fund (300 University Parkway, Johnson City, TN) or the Jefferson Rural Clinic, Inc. (www.jrclinic.org). Both programs help people in need in their communities.
This obituary was written in loving memory by Tom’s family.
To share condolences or to view memories, please visit www.mtnempirecbs.com.