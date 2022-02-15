ROGERSVILLE - Thomas Earl Porter Jr., age 82 only five days shy of 83, of Rogersville, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2022.
He served on the South Bound Brook Fire Department joining in 1966. Thomas was the Fire Chief in 1978 and was a lifetime member. He also played for the Department's softball team for many years and won several championships. Thomas was very artistic and loved to share his work with his family and friends. He made many paintings and holiday cards, which his family still enjoys to this day. Thomas loved to play sports in his youth, and enjoyed competing in football, baseball, and other activities. He loved his trucks, his dogs, and drove through the city park every day. He was an avid NASCAR fan and loved to attend various car shows in the area. He loved all these things, but most of all enjoyed the time spent with his family, especially watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen Porter; parents, Thomas Porter Sr. and Mercedes Porter Struck; and sisters, Muriel Patullo and Gale Patullo.
He is survived by his three daughters, Sharon Porter, Amy (Dennis) Hague, and Dana Izzo; grandchildren, Jessica (Larry Bugal) Ketrow and Charles Hague; great-grandchildren, Larry lll and Lucas Bugal; sister, Shelby Salvatore; brothers, Roger (Beverly) Porter and Robert Porter; and many loving nieces and nephews.
The family of Thomas wishes to extend their sincere thanks to doctors and nurses of Morristown Hamblen Healthcare and the staff of Signature Lifestyles of Rogersville for all the care they have shown during this time.
A memorial and committal service is planned for a future date in New Jersey to celebrate his extraordinary life.
