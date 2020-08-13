Thomas Boyd Aug 13, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JOHNSON CITY - Thomas Boyd, 78, of Johnson City, TN died Thursday (August 13, 2020) at Lakebridge, Waters Community in Johnson City.Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Johnson City Kingsport Funeral Home Tn Thomas Boyd Arrangement Community Recommended for you Trending Now Santa Train spirit of giving still coming, with modifications Kingsport, Hawkins County schools report new COVID-19 cases DA says newly re-elected Hawkins constable violated terms of plea agreement Norton schools make it through five days; Wise County school officials ponder future until Aug. 20 start Lancaster's scary crash example of dangers short track racing Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.