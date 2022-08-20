CHARLOTTE HALL, MD - Thomas Allan Meredith, 79, formerly of Kingsport, Tennessee, passed away at the Veterans Administration Home in Charlotte Hall, MD on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, following a lengthy illness.
Tom was born in Bristol, Virginia, on November 24, 1942, and the family moved to Kingsport in 1948. During his middle and high school years, he became a legend to households on Skyland Drive for his faithful delivery of the Kingsport Times-News, first twice a day and then daily, never missing a day. His customers also hired him for lawn maintenance during the warm weather months until his graduation from Dobyns Bennett High School.
After receiving a bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee, Tom enlisted in the United States Air Force and graduated from the Officer Candidate School. He served two years in Vietnam before receiving an honorable discharge at the rank of Captain. He returned to the University of Tennessee where he earned a master’s degree in Forestry Management.
After a career in government service, he purchased a home on Skyland Drive in Kingsport. It was his post-retirement haven which he shared with his beloved canine companion, Baxter. They enjoyed long walks every day with the endless vistas of the Tennessee ridges Tom loved so much. After discovering the Down Home Eclectic Music Room in Johnson City, Tennessee, Tom’s love for country music inspired him to write songs. He was devoted to his family and enjoyed attending his great nieces’ birthdays every year. His kindness and generosity were first and foremost, and he always lent a hand to a fellow neighbor, friend or stranger.
In 2016, Tom relocated to the Eastern Shore of Maryland to be near his two younger sisters. His health slowly declined and in 2019 he moved to the Charlotte Hall Veteran’s Facility in Charlotte Hall, Md. The facility’s fellowship room became a favorite hangout for Tom, and he shared many a sing along and poetry reading with his fellow Veterans.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Claude Elbert Meredith and Frances Ethlyn Williams and his sister, Lynda Meredith Blankenship. Surviving are three sisters, Carol Meredith Brown of Kansas City Missouri, Jennifer Meredith Martella of Wittman, MD, and Bobbi Meredith Parlett of Easton, MD., a nephew, Donald L Chandler, his wife Kim, and two great nieces, Kaylee Chandler and Blakely Chandler of Bluff City and cousins Vera Meredith Peters, Julia Aldridge Strazay, Jim Aldridge of Greenville, SC and Tim Aldridge of Atlanta, GA.
Tom will be sorely missed at our family gatherings, but he will always be there in spirit. Services are pending.
