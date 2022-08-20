CHARLOTTE HALL, MD - Thomas Allan Meredith, 79, formerly of Kingsport, Tennessee, passed away at the Veterans Administration Home in Charlotte Hall, MD on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, following a lengthy illness.

Tom was born in Bristol, Virginia, on November 24, 1942, and the family moved to Kingsport in 1948. During his middle and high school years, he became a legend to households on Skyland Drive for his faithful delivery of the Kingsport Times-News, first twice a day and then daily, never missing a day. His customers also hired him for lawn maintenance during the warm weather months until his graduation from Dobyns Bennett High School.

