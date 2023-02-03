Theresa Word Feb 3, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Theresa Word, 52, passed away January 26, 2023.Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Howard Cemetery with Craig Long and Rick Collins officiating.Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Religion LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you