Theresa Word, 52, passed away January 26, 2023. She was the most generous and caring person that those who knew her had ever met. Theresa embodied a sanctuary, a warm embrace, for anyone outcast, ostracized or alone, and would give a person in need her only pair of shoes even if it left her barefoot, often literally. She was also a prolific storyteller with an amazingly unlikely set of life experiences from which to draw.

Born in Ft. Lee, VA, and growing up in the surrounding areas, Theresa moved to and fell in love with New Orleans at the age of 19, often stating “I went for the weekend and stayed for 13 years”. There she excelled at a career in sports tourism at Spectacular Sports Specials with particular focus on the Masters, Kentucky Derby and the Super Bowl.

