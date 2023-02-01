Theresa Word, 52, passed away January 26, 2023. She was the most generous and caring person that those who knew her had ever met. Theresa embodied a sanctuary, a warm embrace, for anyone outcast, ostracized or alone, and would give a person in need her only pair of shoes even if it left her barefoot, often literally. She was also a prolific storyteller with an amazingly unlikely set of life experiences from which to draw.
Born in Ft. Lee, VA, and growing up in the surrounding areas, Theresa moved to and fell in love with New Orleans at the age of 19, often stating “I went for the weekend and stayed for 13 years”. There she excelled at a career in sports tourism at Spectacular Sports Specials with particular focus on the Masters, Kentucky Derby and the Super Bowl.
She met her husband in N.O. and were married in 2004 before heading overseas on adventures. Theresa spent more than a decade in Edinburgh, Scotland (2004-2005), Lagos, Nigeria (2005-2008), and Paris, France (2010-2013, 2017-2019) before settling down in Houston, TX. The international expat experience was a huge part of her personal identity based on her love of history, new places and cultures, and new foods. Throughout this experience, Theresa created bonds around the world with people who are painfully feeling her loss today.
She is survived by her husband and partner in life for 22 years, Jason Word; father-in-law, Jim Word; and sister-in-law, Gina Word; aunts and uncles, Ron and Peggy Welsh of Conroe, TX, and their children, Jeff Welsh of Hollywood CA, Justin and Courtney Welsh and their children, Brock, Lila, and Lacey, and Bailey of Kenwood, TX; Brian and Corey Welsh and their children, Kennedy, Jackson, Pierce, Hayes, and Grant of Montgomery, TX; Mike and Jennifer Smith and their children, Nolan, Madden, Mason, and Harrison of LaVergne, CA; Steve and Teresa Kolarsky of Fall Branch, TN; Mark and Lori Kolarsky and their children, Tyler, Kaylee, and Kannon of Fall Branch; Anthony and DeeDee Booher of Blountville; nephew, Jonathan Cox; cousins, George and Jessie Depew and their children, Geordyn, Emilyn, Houston, Lincoln, and Cayeson; Jim and Bobby Rhoton and Charlie and Pam Howard; and special friends, Jeff Welsh and Tyler Kolarsky.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Howard Cemetery with Craig Long and Rick Collins officiating.